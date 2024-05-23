Stock up on Pink Himalayan Salt, a healthy alternative to regular table salt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Our Pink Himalayan salt is mined from ancient sea salt deposits inside the Himalayan Mountains using the traditional room and pillar mining method. The mined salt crystals are thoroughly inspected and sorted to ensure quality and purity. Health Ranger Select Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground is not subjected to irradiation and contains no additives, GMOs, gluten, anti-caking or bonding agents, or processing aids.
Shop at HealthRangerStore.com