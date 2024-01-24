This is clearly yet another facet of the multi pronged attack against us, with our children being used as an attack vector 🤬
Source: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4urCuUQJ_Vg [amazingly, this video 'violated YouTube's terms of service'; my, how things have changed]
https://www.originalsinunleashed.com/2024/01/uncle-urny-its-okay-to-pass-away.html
A couple of days ago, muh frens in the Think🪖Tank alerted me to a disturbing video on (((YouTube))) titled UNCLE URNY 💀 IT'S OKAY TO PASS AWAY
I saw it immediately as an attack vector, using children, so I archived the video 🗄️
The following day, a re-post of said video was requested...and to my shock, it was no longer available...imagine that 🤔
[immediately posts video to channels]
Yesterday, on DaytimeTV, @Mr_White_Tuber had also figured out the subversive aim of the video, and decided to run a contest as to who could do the best counter-subversion of this rancid piece of propaganda - and one of our boys struck GOLD 🤑
https://odysee.com/@Publish:6/ok:c1 🔥
I'd previously dealt with another propagandist on GAB, and one of the memesters totally tore that cocksmoker a new hole with savage meme drops, so I opined to use one of them as the thumbnail - I was frankly surprised when it posted...and now, its view count is nearly DOUBLE of the OG posting!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/54ZVgDeCeIs5/
https://gab.com/EmmaEffer/posts/111819886736050811/media/1 🎆
I go to check comments on the weaponized version, and I'm greeted with this slop:
luddydundrums (((✡️)))
Unsubbed. Get your hate the fuck out of my face.
w e w 😅
Quiet, faggit - I noticed no such consternation when I posted the White genocidal version of this:
UNCLE URNY 💀 IT'S OKAY TO PASS AWAY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xdiW8xeYSaMw/
https://i.imgur.com/zLv9Hi4.png
