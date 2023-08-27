A Pit Stop to Feed a Wild Bear - Primorye, Territory in the Far East, Russia. 😃

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Primorye, Territory in the Far East, Russia. 😃
Another bear story that I read today, Cynthia:
According to the 71-year-old Russian woman, the door to the house was not locked, and around two in the morning she woke up from the noise. Seeing a bear on the threshold, the woman began to scream and hit him on the nose with a rolled-up newspaper. After that, according to the pensioner, the predator fled.