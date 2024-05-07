A New Way to Vote with Rick Dignard

Rick Dignard from Independent BC joins us today to talk about a new way to vote. Rather than vote for established parties, if everyone who doesn’t ordinarily vote in elections were to vote for independent candidates, they would have the numbers to defeat the established parties and begin the reformation of our democracy.





