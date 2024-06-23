BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
40 Hostages are 'Not' Locked in an Orthodox Church in the Kirovsky district of Makhachkala
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
10 months ago

Dagestan, Russia

UPDATE: The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan has refuted RIA Novosti's information that there are hostages in the church in Makhachkala.

According to the ministry's information, there is a shootout near the church, but the assault has not started yet.

Inside the church in Makhachkala, 19 people had barricaded themselves to ensure their own safety; they are now out of danger. The police of Dagestan reported that there were no hostages.

another update, then ... original title info when uploaded:

JUST IN: Shooting in the church in Makhachkala has ended, at least one attacker killed, reported the Chairman of the National Assembly of Dagestan.

❗️40 hostages are 'NOT' (edited title adding 'Not', since UPDATE) locked in an Orthodox church in the Kirovsky district of Makhachkala.

⚡️Armed militants are battling Russian security forces on the streets.

 Shooting continues in Derbent.

TASS reports that the central part of the city has been de-energized and there are ongoing clashes.

🎙Subscribe @AussieCossack


