BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tech RELATIONSHIPS Could AI give you the PERFECT WIFE?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • 02/22/2023

Glenn Beck


Feb 22, 2023

With so many Americans already battling loneliness, it makes sense that in the near-future many could turn toward what once seemed like a dystopian nightmare: Real relationships with technology. In this clip, Glenn paints a scenario in which artificial intelligence provides you with the PERFECT wife. And while the possibility may seem farfetched now, it’s not. In fact, AI relationships already are well on their way. Glenn describes how a new, AI powered virtual assistant may be available by the end of THIS YEAR. So, when the 'perfect' AI partner gives you suggestions based on knowing your every thought, desire, and opinion, are you really making your own decisions? Or are you being SHAPED by technology?


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oq75AhaQgo


Keywords
technologyaiartificial intelligencedecisionsglenn becklonelinessrelationshipssuggestionsperfect wifevirtual assistantai partnershaped by technology
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy