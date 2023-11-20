BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Helping Widows Trust God and Find Hope Again, While Mourning Major Loss - Lisa Appelo
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
13 views • 11/20/2023

Imagine being a mother of seven young children, and then suddenly losing your husband. This was the tragic reality for Lisa Appelo when her husband shockingly passed away after experiencing cardiac arrest in the middle of the night. She discusses the hard truths of daily grieving and trusting God through the most painful and difficult moments of her life. She works actively to help other young widows work through this level of grief, and shares this experience in her book, Life Can Be Good Again: Putting Your World Back Together Again After It All Falls Apart. Lisa talks about the different types of grieving, loss, and what it really looks like to have hope again in the Lord. We must focus on the Word of God and put our hope in the promises of the Lord. 



TAKEAWAYS


Our emotions are not negative to God - He created us to be emotional beings


Lamenting means that we go to God with our honest questions, emotions, and challenges


Psalm 139:16 was an inspiring and helpful verse for Lisa when she was dealing with the loss of her husband


The effects of loss can manifest in many different ways, but we as the body of Christ can ask those in need what we can do to help



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

No Plan B video: https://bit.ly/45IRJFA

VidAngel (get your first month for $1 with code TINA): http://bit.ly/CCMvidangel

Life Can Be Good Again book: https://amzn.to/3sM5q99


🔗 CONNECT WITH LISA APPELO

Website: https://lisaappelo.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisa.appelo

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaappelo/

X: https://twitter.com/AppeloLisa

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/LisaAppelo/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

LifeVac: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Jase Medical: (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
painmental healthparentinglonelinesslosstragedycardiac arrestmotherhoodgriefsorrowwidowtina griffincounter culture mom showlisa appelolife can be good again
