Early morning images show extensive damage to Ukrainian infrastructure at the railway station in Lozova Lozovaya of Kharkov region, following a massive strikes by Russian forces. On the night of August 5, 2025, Geran-2 kamikaze UAV flew over the railway infrastructure, shown on the left side of the map, with the railway station marked on the right side. Ukrainian authorities stated that the town of Lozovaya was the target of the most extensive nighttime attack since the start of the special operation. The target was the town's railway station, with approximately 20 drones attacking in two main waves, flying in and hitting one after the other. The drones targeted different parts of the station area, resulting in several large fires.

Local media outlets posted videos showing the impact of the series of attacks on the station and other infrastructure, causing significant damage. Local residents reported that the station was part of the Ukrainian military supply chain, something that Russian sources have confirmed, with Geran-2 drones attacking ammunition and military equipment depots, temporary deployment points for Ukrainian units, so-called "drone laboratories," and other military facilities. Lozova is a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine, with most supplies to Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Oleksandrivka, Donetsk, flowing through it. As a result, Ukraine's logistics network has been severely disrupted, and no amount of Western politeness can patch up the wounds!

