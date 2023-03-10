BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Great Electric Car Cover-Up Just Got Worse
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
804 views • 03/10/2023

MIRRORED from Redacted

10 Mar 2023 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1J61TPKNlls&ab_channel=Redacted 

Germany is showing how the all-electric car plans may not be as rosy as it would seem. The European Union has said that it will phase out gas-powered cars by 2035. But now Germany has asked the EU to exempt cars powered by synthetic fuel. Italy has supported this request with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arguing that phasing out gas-powered cars would put thousands of jobs at risk. Spain’s environmental transition minister has said that this is a disappointing request and that it could derail the plan. In fact, this did derail a vote that was scheduled for March 7. That vote was delayed on fears that Germany would abstain.


