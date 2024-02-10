Melbourne Freedom Rally 10 February 2024 Bourke Street

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of three videos of our rally, this one from Parliament down Bourke Street to the Mall and the speeches there. These were interrupted by trams, otherwise they went well and we did have people listening carefully to our message about the danger of the jab and the corrupt government that pushed it. We also warned people about the dangers of the digital ID.