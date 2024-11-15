Gabe (LSN) & Mathew Crawford: Bitcoin's Rise & Its Future Role...Tulip Mania or Digital Gold?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gabe of Libre Solutions Network and Mathew Crawford discuss all things bitcoin and how it seems the plan was to have Trump installed and push crypto. They comment on the role of the U.S. military, influencers, BlackRock, the potential future role of bitcoin erasing U.S. debt and functioning as a banking currency, digital gold, tulip mania, viewing the technology as neutral, bitcoin's future price, and more!
About Gabe (Libre Solutions)
Gabe is working to share and teach the tools and tactics needed to oppose digital tyranny by encouraging others to start their journey in building up their own digital autonomy.
About Mathew Crawford
Mathew Crawford is an Educator, Entrepreneur, Statistician, Finance Specialist, and Founder of Rounding the Earth.
