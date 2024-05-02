Brighteon Broadcast News, May 2, 2024 - WARNING: Now entering the accelerated COLLAPSE stage of the nation once known as “America”

- The accelerated #collapse of America. (0:03)

- Sustainable living, AI technology, and why people are moving to #Russia. (2:29)

- Boeing whistleblower deaths. (7:55)

- Israeli leaders' calls for #genocide against Palestinian people. (12:27)

- Anti-Semitism laws and their potential impact on free speech. (21:02)

- The transformation of America from a democracy to a satanic death cult ruled by #Netanyahu. (34:58)

- #Colombia severs diplomatic ties with Israel. (42:57)

- Israeli human rights abuses and organ harvesting. (47:47)

- Challenges in sourcing clean hemp for CBD products. (56:30)

- Surviving economic collapse. (1:04:21)

- Rebuilding society after a collapse with focus on trade, law enforcement, and justice. (1:15:12)

- Forming a new society after a collapse with emphasis on gold and silver as valuable assets. (1:21:10)

- Sustainable living, #bioarchitecture, and energy harmony with guest Alosha Lynov. (1:26:59)

- Building sustainable communities with a focus on water and food. (1:45:38)

- Urban planning and sustainable living. (1:48:13)

- Designing sustainable communities using fractal geometry and #permaculture. (1:52:44)

- The unsustainability of America and potential solutions. (2:07:51)





