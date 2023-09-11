helplessness and sadness were evident in him, as if he had been beaten by someone

Pitiful Animal





Sep 4, 2023

I received the dog Paco in a very special situation.

he doesn't walk after being hit by someone.

helplessness and sadness were evident in him.

Paco is just a new adult dog, the desire to live in him is extremely strong.

That's why I couldn't close my eyes to him.





Apparently the spine is broken.

Tomorrow I will go for tests and vaccinations.

he is relaxing in the warm sunshine.

I told him about the dogs I helped.

And he seemed to understand what I said.

