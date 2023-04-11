Why Megyn Kelly is ‘OUTRAGED’ about the ATTACK on Riley Gaines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Apr 10, 2023
Megyn Kelly is outraged. In fact, she tells Glenn she hasn’t been this outraged about a group of stories ‘in a while.’ She and Glenn discuss the recent attack on swimmer Riley Gaines while speaking at San Francisco State University, the ‘abhorrent’ response from the school when it was over, and why trans activists like Dylan Mulvaney are harming women. Plus, Kelly says if we can’t discuss THIS topic regarding the transgender movement without attacks or violence, then women’s rights in America ‘are OVER.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvl3M1NR9ho