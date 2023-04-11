BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Megyn Kelly is ‘OUTRAGED’ about the ATTACK on Riley Gaines
109 views • 04/11/2023

Glenn Beck


Apr 10, 2023


Megyn Kelly is outraged. In fact, she tells Glenn she hasn’t been this outraged about a group of stories ‘in a while.’ She and Glenn discuss the recent attack on swimmer Riley Gaines while speaking at San Francisco State University, the ‘abhorrent’ response from the school when it was over, and why trans activists like Dylan Mulvaney are harming women. Plus, Kelly says if we can’t discuss THIS topic regarding the transgender movement without attacks or violence, then women’s rights in America ‘are OVER.’


Keywords
californiaattackamericaharming womentransgendersan franciscoglenn becktransactivistsmegyn kellywomens rightsswimmeroutrageddylan mulvaneyriley gaines
