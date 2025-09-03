BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IRS in Shambles: Eliminates Compliance Division, ignores calls, emails, fires and rehires people
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
144 views • 1 week ago

Most Americans have been brainwashed to be deathly afraid of the IRS. By thinking they have to file the 1040 income tax confession form. Every year, they voluntarily admit to owing money and place the noose around their own necks.

But here's what many don’t realize: the IRS is a crumbling organization. In 2025, the IRS is operating without leadership, plagued by disorganization, high staff turnover, and a backlog so deep that calls and emails often go unanswered. Meanwhile, those who don’t file 1040 income tax forms are increasingly being left alone.

The truth? The IRS is struggling to maintain control over a system that relies on voluntary compliance, and most of its power comes from fear and ignorance, not force.

Tune into this powerful episode of Freedom Hour and learn how to live and breathe free of the IRS forever!

For nearly 30 years, Freedom Law School has helped Americans break free from IRS deception and control. With our 100% guarantee, you’re protected from civil and criminal actions. Start your journey today at FreedomLawSchool.org with the 7 Steps to Income Tax Freedom.


