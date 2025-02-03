Sermon on the Mount - Part 1 - "The Beatitudes"- Expository Reading

Matthew 5:1-12 NLT

One day as he saw the crowds gathering, Jesus went up on the mountainside and sat down. His disciples gathered around him, [2] and he began to teach them. [3] "God blesses those who are poor and realize their need for him, for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs. [4] God blesses those who mourn, for they will be comforted. [5] God blesses those who are humble, for they will inherit the whole earth. [6] God blesses those who hunger and thirst for justice, for they will be satisfied. [7] God blesses those who are merciful, for they will be shown mercy. [8] God blesses those whose hearts are pure, for they will see God. [9] God blesses those who work for peace, for they will be called the children of God. [10] God blesses those who are persecuted for doing right, for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs. [11] "God blesses you when people mock you and persecute you and lie about you and say all sorts of evil things against you because you are my followers. [12] Be happy about it! Be very glad! For a great reward awaits you in heaven. And remember, the ancient prophets were persecuted in the same way.