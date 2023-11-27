Did Grey Aliens Allow Johnson to Assassinate Kennedy to Stop UFO Disclosure

DISCLAIMER: Brian Ruhe does not represent the views of Suzy Hansen. Brian and is only putting forth his own interpretation of ideas in Suzy Hansen's book.

This is a theory that people in ufology have discussed for decades. What made me believe that it could be true, is Suzy Hansen's book, "The Dual Soul Connection" as she describes wise, ancient Grey aliens, she has met on craft, who say that we must not have total UFO disclosure because the people of the world can't handle the truth. Not yet. It seems that President Kennedy wanted to break open this biggest secret in the world.

For the above sources on Kennedy, please see the below.

https://www.livescience.com/33224-new-declassified-memos-jfk-kennedy-ufos-assassination.html

Kennedy's Last Stand: Eisenhower, UFOs, MJ-12 & JFK's Assassination Paperback – October 16, 2013

https://www.amazon.com/Kennedys-Last-Stand-Eisenhower-Assassination/dp/0982290268

This is a FAIR USE quote from Amazon:

Just before beginning his first term on January 20, 1993, President-Elect Clinton made a very strange request to close family friend and lawyer Webster Hubbell: “If I put you over there in justice I want you to find the answer to two questions for me: One, who killed JFK. And two, are there UFOs.” According to Hubbell, “Clinton was dead serious.” The key to unlocking the mystery of President Kennedy’s assassination and a possible UFO connection lie in events that occurred 18 years earlier in post-war Germany.

In 1945 John F. Kennedy was a guest of Navy Secretary James Forrestal, where he personally witnessed technological secrets that have still not been disclosed to the world. These secrets stemmed from extraterrestrial technologies that Nazi Germany had acquired and were attempting to use in their weapons programs. In searching for answers to who killed President Kennedy we need to start with the death of his mentor, James Forrestal in 1949. Forrestal became the first Secretary of Defense in 1947, a position he held until March, 1949. Forrestal was a visionary who thought Americans had a right to know about the existence of extraterrestrial life and technologies. Forrestal was sacked by President Truman because he was revealing the truth to various officials, including Kennedy who was a Congressman at the time. Forrestal's ideals and vision inspired Kennedy, and laid the seed for what would happen 12 years later.

After winning the 1960 Presidential election, Kennedy learned a shocking truth from President Eisenhower. The control group set up to run highly classified extraterrestrial technologies, the Majestic-12 Group, had become a rogue government agency. Eisenhower warned Kennedy that MJ-12 had to be reined in. It posed a direct threat to American liberties and democratic processes. Kennedy followed Eisenhower’s advice, and set out to realize James Forrestal’s vision. The same forces that orchestrated Forrestal's death, opposed Kennedy's efforts at every turn. When Kennedy was on the verge of succeeding, by forcing the CIA to share classified UFO information with other government agencies on November 12, 1963, he was assassinated ten days later.

Kennedy’s Last Stand is the story of how an American President tried to realize his friend and mentor’s vision of a world where humanity openly knows about extraterrestrial life; and of the government officials responsible for denying that vision.

Order the book by Suzy Hansen, The Dual Soul Connection: The Alien Agenda for Human

https://www.amazon.com/Dual-Soul-Connection-Agenda-Advancement/dp/0473295644/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=dual+soul+connection&qid=1622815500&sr=8-1

