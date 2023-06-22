Aerial Artistry - Lou and Amber (need another net)

Lou and Amber wanted a video of them fishing together... it's what they love to do so it made sense... but their little red rocket so impressed me at how fast it planed that I had to include a little speed before we got to the fish and the St. Bernards. At one point, you will see these two pulling in fish at the same time. This video would be a great promo for Lac La Nonne fishing!

I loved ending the video on their two dogs laying on the dock watching them fish. What's your favorite part of this short video?

Message us on Facebook or sign up on our website to request a video of your next adventure... www.AerialArtistry.CA

Facebook: @AerialArtistryCA

Instagram: @AerialArtistryCA

Rumble: @AerialArtistryCA

Brighteon: AerialArtistryCA

YouTube: @AerialArtistryCA

Pinterest: @AerialArtistryCA

LinkedIn: AerialArtistryCA

Music I Use: https://www.bensound.com/free-music-f...

License code: OZ0IGQOVC9TH4S06



