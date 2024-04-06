Biden Regime accused of working with communist guerrilla groups in Guatemala

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News | Listen to this! Biden and the State Department accused of more international crimes, working with communist guerrilla groups in Guatemala to not slow down the invasion of America, but increase it!
I met Tilly Bickford of Guatemala Inmortal and José Carlos Pomés of Liga ProPatria at Mar-a-lago on Thursday. They came all the way from Guatemala to give President Trump and America this message! Please share it!
Stay tuned for more on our next trip down there.
Law & Border, Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
- Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV