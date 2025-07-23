BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Radiation Rights Sold to the Highest Bidder
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
101 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 1 month ago

The FCC made $233 BILLION selling off invisible radiation—EMFs—to the same industries it's supposed to regulate.

Yes, the watchdog is the auctioneer. And your health? Just collateral.

While most stay silent, RFK Jr. and Dr. Devra Davis are sounding the alarm.

And this July, we’re taking the fight to the next level.

🧬 Join us at the Healthy America Conference—where whistleblowers, scientists, and truth-tellers are coming together to expose the silent war on our biology.

🗓️ July 23–25 | Washington D.C.

🎤 Meet the speakers, ask your questions, and discover real healing solutions.

👉 https://healthyamerica2025.org

⚠️ This isn’t about left or right. It’s about life or death.

If you want to make America great again, you need to make America healthy again.


Keywords
healthimmune systemalternative medicineemf protectionemf radiationgroundingconcentrationquantum physicsholistic healthsleepenergy healingelectromagnetic fieldsfocuselectromagnetic radiationsustainable livingvitalitystress reductionproductivityenvironmental healthemf shieldingmindful livingbiophotonicstech wellnessdigital wellnessstructured light
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy