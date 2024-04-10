CIA/FBI: We Can Put Anyone in Jail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 10, 2024 - A story went viral this week that absolutely proves what we’ve all known. The CIA/FBI federal blob can put anyone in jail, if they have a mind to do it. Let's look at how they're cancelling conservatives, plus the vote to re-authorize the FISA spying on Americans.
