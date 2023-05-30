© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5/17/2023 【House Select Committee on the CCP】Former Reagan NSC senior director Roger Robinson: We cannot wait another day to largely decouple from the CCP financially!
5/17/2023 【美国众议院中共问题特设委员会听证会】里根时期美国国安委高级主管罗杰∙罗宾逊：美国对中共大规模的金融脱钩一天都不能再等了！
