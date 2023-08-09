Guerilla street artist's epic TROLL of 'WOKE' American Airlines

Glenn Beck





August 8, 2023





Guerilla street artist Sabo recently visited the American Airlines center in Dallas, Texas ... and he left behind a few art pieces. The fake posters mocked American Airlines for embracing "wokeness" ahead of a fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. Sabo joins Glenn to discuss how American Airlines responded to the stunt and why he believes corporations are starting to figure out that consumers don't want woke products and services. Plus, he and Glenn review some of Glenn's favorite pieces from his portfolio.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AY70ntiiHY4