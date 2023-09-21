BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Uncensored: LUCIFERASE to go Into the FOREHEAD or RIGHT HAND! Injected People Emit EMF
High Hopes
3282 followers
3282 followers
13
3360 views • 09/21/2023

Maria Zeee Uncensored


Sep 20, 2023


Maria is joined by Hope & Tivon from Fix the World Project Morocco to expose how injected people are now detectable by various airport scanners, how people are emitting not only a bluetooth signal & MAC address but harmful EMF signals, and the whopping revelation of how Quantum Dots may be programmed to go into the forehead or right hand using Luciferase.

Keywords
emfforeheadright handuncensoreddigital idairport scannersinjectedluciferasemac addressmaria zeeehope and tivonbluetooth signaldetectablequantum dots fix the world project morocco
