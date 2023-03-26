Psy-O-Blade (1990, Mega Drive) [English fan translation], part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Psy-O-Blade (or Psyoblade) is an adventure game developed by Graphic Research and published by Sigma Enterprises. It was only released in Japan. This video shows an English fan translation of the game. The game also came out for FM-7, MSX an PC-88.
The game is a Japanese-style advnture in the sense that there are no object puzzles or inventory. You move a cursor over the screen to examine or manipulate things or talk to people.