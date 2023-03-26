Psy-O-Blade (1990, Mega Drive) [English fan translation], part 1

Psy-O-Blade (or Psyoblade) is an adventure game developed by Graphic Research and published by Sigma Enterprises. It was only released in Japan. This video shows an English fan translation of the game. The game also came out for FM-7, MSX an PC-88.

The game is a Japanese-style advnture in the sense that there are no object puzzles or inventory. You move a cursor over the screen to examine or manipulate things or talk to people.