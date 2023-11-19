Works of the Flesh (Episode 5: Idolatry)

Idolatry is the worship of false gods or of anything other than God. It can take many forms, such as bowing down to idols, worshiping nature, or putting one's own desires above God's.

Supporting Bible verses are:

o "You shall have no other gods before me." (Exodus 20:3)

o "Do not bow down to them or serve them. For I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, who will not tolerate your affection for any other gods." (Exodus 34:14)

o "But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord." (Joshua 24:15)

