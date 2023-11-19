BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Works of the Flesh (Episode 5: Idolatry)
28 views • 11/19/2023

Idolatry is the worship of false gods or of anything other than God. It can take many forms, such as bowing down to idols, worshiping nature, or putting one's own desires above God's.

Supporting Bible verses are:

o "You shall have no other gods before me." (Exodus 20:3)

o "Do not bow down to them or serve them. For I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, who will not tolerate your affection for any other gods." (Exodus 34:14)

o "But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord." (Joshua 24:15)

Affiliate YouTube Channels:

1. NASF-ZASF Live® Channel (@nzasflive): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9IPs20pH6PcVLZSgUQznQ

2. P2TS Live® Channel [@presenttruthtakeshow]:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkN2oActEZz7m3SUru6CkQ

Facebook pages:

1. Nanjing Adventist Students Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingadventiststudentsfellowship/

2. Nanjing-Zhenjiang Adventist Students' Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Our alternative YouTube platforms are:

1. BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/p2tslive

2. Odysee: https://Odysee.com/p2tslive/

3. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2609982

4. P2TSLive Community (BitChute): https://p2tslive.locals.com/

Twitter:

1. https://twitter.com/presenttruth/

2. https://twitter.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Helpful reading materials:

1. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eHKxTS9wEpxY7tMc5UGfjtCtsaO7Rs4R?usp=share_link

2. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LeSvNzgx9raVCjoIQKXih1lzoFMQuWqY?usp=share_link

3. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18JmSWTBspRkG55TKzhEHZfJBJGQ0m4I1?usp=sharing

4. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12L9F-XBh1TGxPhHvU3H67V3bmOaiuCrV?usp=sharing

Access your personal copy of the ASSBG (PDF, MS Word, or PowerPoint) through the following links:

1. Study resources: https://www.sabbathschoolpersonalministries.org/international

2. Slides: https://www.fustero.es/index_en.php

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@p2tslive

Kindly comment, share, subscribe, like, follow, and help grow our viewership. Send support, personal questions, prayer requests, and suggestions to [email protected] and [email protected]

Keywords
christ-second-comingonline-servicesda-churchpresent-truthspirit-of-prophecythree-angels-messagesgreat-commissionholy-scriptureiafcnasfzasfadventist-hourremnant-churchchina-for-christvirtual-servicehybrid-serviceloud-crysaturday-sabbathdigital-evangelism
