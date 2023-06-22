BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SAY GOODBYE TO PRIVATE PROPERTY RIGHTS - JAIL TIME & HUGE FINES FOR FARMERS & LAND OWNERS -- WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
283 views • 06/22/2023

Land grabbing on steroids as the Western Australian government uses aboriginal cultural rights to disinfranchise thousands of farmers and land owners as the drive to get people off the land and into no so smart cities.


‘Aren’t going down without a fight’: 29,000 sign petition to delay heritage laws


A petition to delay heritage laws has reached “29,000 signatures” making it one of the biggest in the country, says Sky News host Peta Credlin.

Led by President of Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA Tony Seabrook, the petition raised concerns about the effect the legislation would have on farmers.


“Say goodbye to private property rights as new aboriginal cultural laws come into effect on the 1st of July requiring farmers to pay an aboriginal consultant $160 an hour to get a permit to do anything on their land that might disturb more than 50 centimetres of soil,” Ms Credlin said.


Sky News Australia

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/aren-t-going-down-without-a-fight-29-000-sign-petition-to-delay-heritage-laws/ar-AA1cSCD3?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=00db16e34e654f43972f516400d33d0b&ei=12


Keywords
newscurrent affairsdicussion
