Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 7 – PHILANTHROPY OR MONEY LAUNDERING?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Next: Part 08 – THE GATES FOUNDATION – VACCINATION SCANDALS
https://www.brighteon.com/a62a45ad-3393-4924-9d5d-28d23114ba19
In this episode, we’ll dive into some of the (over 5,500!) NGOs that have been set up solely to execute the UN’s evil goals. These so-called philanthropic institutions are tax-exempt. They do not need to disclose their donors. They move millions (even billions!) of dollars around, from mother to sister company, to yet another subsidiary, without any legal control or obstruction whatsoever in this massive money laundering scheme. Let’s examine what ‘philanthropy’ truly means…
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/