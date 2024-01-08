Saving Energy (and Your Health) with True Full-Spectrum and Balanced LEDs

To view the "Powerpoint" on Google Drive, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: tinyurl.com/fullSpectrumLEDPowerpoint

Video introducing the world's first patented, true full-spectrum (and balanced with near-infrared & ultraviolet A rays) light-emitting diodes (LEDs) "photo nutrition" lighting products that use just 10 watts by: bit.ly/FullSpectrumLED

Learn more about "mail-ILLUMINATION," the late Dr. John N. Ott, and MORE at:Linktr.ee/FullSpectrumLED

Save 10% by applying either discount code: danny OR howtodieofnothing when checking-out at: SOLshine.org





SORRY that the video cut-off! See the next video for the full version!