Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Saving Energy (and Your Health) with True Full-Spectrum and Balanced LEDs
channel image
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
24 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
85 views
Published 2 months ago

To view the "Powerpoint" on Google Drive, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: tinyurl.com/fullSpectrumLEDPowerpoint

Video introducing the world's first patented, true full-spectrum (and balanced with near-infrared & ultraviolet A rays) light-emitting diodes (LEDs) "photo nutrition" lighting products that use just 10 watts by: bit.ly/FullSpectrumLED

Learn more about "mail-ILLUMINATION," the late Dr. John N. Ott, and MORE at:Linktr.ee/FullSpectrumLED

Save 10% by applying either discount code: danny OR howtodieofnothing when checking-out at: SOLshine.org


SORRY that the video cut-off! See the next video for the full version!

Keywords
sadseasonal affective disorderbest ledfull-spectrum led

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket