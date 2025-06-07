Abide in Christ, not in the pope, the false prophet or religion (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





In John 15:5-7, Christ says: I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in Me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without Me ye can do nothing.

6 If a man abide not in Me, he is cast forth as a branch, and is withered; and men gather them, and cast them into the fire, and they are burned.

7 If ye abide in Me, and My words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you.





We must abide in Christ and He in us or else we are not His followers. Without Christ and His holy spoken words as they are mentioned in the Bible, we are not abiding in Christ and without Christ, we can do nothing. There’s hopelessness without Christ Who is the hope of glory in Colossians 1:27.





With all the signs of the end times as they are mentioned by Christ in Matthew 24, Mark 13, Luke 17:26-30, Luke 21 and the book of Revelation, we truly can say that we are in the end times.





Further, Christ promises in Matthew 24:30-31 and Mark 8:38 that He is coming back in the glory of His Father. Thus, if we are ashamed of Him and of His words, then Christ will be ashamed of us.





Thus, do not follow or obey the man of sin at the Vatican, the pope, or your pastor or evangelical minister or Orthodox priest. Follow and abide in Christ. Have a spiritual relationship with Christ and recognize Him as your God, King, Savior and Messiah and Son of God.





We are not to follow man or abide in men such as the antichrist pope, who is the man of sin and son of perdition identified in 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4, or any false evangelical or protestant preachers who are, for the most part, lovers of money even though money is the root of all evil (1 Timothy 6:10).





"We hold upon this earth the place of God Almighty" ...Pope Leo XIII Encyclical Letter of June 20, 1894.





If we are ashamed of Christ and His holy spoken words, then He will be ashamed of that individual when He will come in the clouds of heaven, in the glory of God the Father with the holy angels (Mark 8:38).





We are to abide in Christ Who is our everything: the Son of God, our Savior, the Messiah and Elohim manifest in the flesh Who has the words of eternal life (John 6:68). We are to repent of our sins and have our sins washed away by the pure, holy, sinless blood of the pure, holy, sin Son of God, the Lamb of God Who taketh away the sins of the world and to be converted to Christ and to abide in Him and Him only (Acts 3:19; John 15:5).





