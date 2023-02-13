Shipping Container Lean-to Build Video #1 (Header Attachment)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I had some trouble finding a method on the interwebs that made sense to me for this project, so I thought I would put this out there in an effort to help others that are looking for options. We didn't want holes in the ceiling of our container, and we wanted a robust attachment to build from to withstand high winds and heavy ice build-up that can occur in the Ozarks. We ended up deciding on 10' wide x 36' long x 8.5' - 9.75' tall for plenty of storage/parking and quadruple the rain water collection than our existing set-up. Setting the header 3.5" above the roof line leaves a nice attachment surface for a future roof deck.
More videos to follow as we make progress on the build. Hope it helps.
God bless.