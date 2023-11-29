Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani HUNGER STRIKES For Gaza, Writer Susan Abulhawa GETS DETAINED in Egypt (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-

00:00 Intro

2:19 Zohran's Hunger Strike for Palestine

8:03 The public reaction to Zohran's protests

10:02 How did Zohran get involved in Palestinian activism?

14:13 ADL President claims support for Palestine is a 'generational issue'

23:07 Zohran's previous hunger strikes for Taxi Drivers in NYC

35:18 Susan explains getting detained in Egypt trying to get to the Rafah Border Crossing with Global Conscience Convoy

43:16 Susan's family's FIRSTHAND experience

54:00 Zionism has colonized Judaism as well as Palestine

58:33 Israeli Spy says Israel should threaten the families of hostages

1:01:45 Israel's state terrorism





Writer Susan Abulhawa (Mornings in Jenin) talks about getting detained in Egypt trying to get to the Rafah Border Crossing with Global Conscience Convoy. But first New York State Assemblymember for District 36 Zohran Mamdani talks about why he's joining other activists including Cynthia Nixon in hunger striking for a cease fire.





Susan Abulhawa is a Palestinian American writer and human rights activist. She is the author of Mornings in Jenin, which was translated into 32 languages and sold more than a million copies, The Blue Between Sky And Water and Against the Loveless World. She is the founder of Playgrounds for Palestine and the executive director of Palestine Writes (https://palestinewrites.org/).





Zohran Kwame Mamdani was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda, moving to New York City with his family at the age of 7. A graduate of the NYC Public School System, he attended the Bronx High School of Science and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College. A few years later in 2018, he became naturalized as an American citizen.





Prior to representing the 36th Assembly District and its neighborhoods of Astoria, Ditmars-Steinway, and Astoria Heights, Zohran worked as a foreclosure prevention housing counselor, helping low-income homeowners of color across Queens fight off eviction and stay in their homes. It was this job that led him to run for office. After having spent every day negotiating with banks that valued profits over people, he came face-to-face with the reality that this housing crisis – one which predated this pandemic – was not natural to our lives, but instead a choice. A choice that was the consequence of decades of pro-corporate policies enacted across our country as well as our state. Yet, like with any choice, we always have the opportunity to change and Zohran is excited to be a part of that.





More than his professional experience, however it was the act of organizing that led to Zohran becoming politically active in the first place. In high school, Zohran co-founded his school’s first ever cricket team, which would go on to participate in the Public School Athletic League’s inaugural cricket season. This act, though not ostensibly a political one, taught him how coming together with a few like-minded individuals can transform rhetoric into reality. Prior to that, his politics had been expressed primarily through long Facebook posts whose impact was the same as the Yankees’ rings from the last 10 years. Taking that lesson with him, he went on to co-found his college’s first Students for Justice in Palestine chapter and later organize across the country with different progressive organizations seeking to win national elections as well as expand healthcare coverage. As life took its inevitable turns, with detours in film, rap, and writing, it was always organizing that ensured that the events of our world would not lead him to despair, but to action.











