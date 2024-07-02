VAERS: 46YR OLD LADY BACKS OFF HER 100% PRO-VAXX STANCE AFTER GETTING WRECKED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It's only when their bodies are being destroyed from the inside out that they have an epiphany, but they're still stuck in the fake covid paradigm. The only escape from that prison is to just let go of your beliefs. They can't do that. Or they won't do it.
This stupid case:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D398F009
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report