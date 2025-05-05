BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Keeping Memories and Lessons Learned Alive After Mission Trip Experience - Patric Knaak
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
5 views • 4 months ago


The mark of a Christian of charity is the degree of their dependence on the Father, according to Serge, a mission ministry devoted to reaching people worldwide with the Gospel of Christ. Patric Knaak is the deputy director of mission at Serge, and he is also the author of Life Changing Mission: Devotions for Your Short-Term Trip and On Mission: Devotions for Your Short-Term Trip. He’s a veteran of nearly one dozen mission trips, and shares how he uses the unique opportunities he experienced amid his travels, to talk to people about Jesus from around the world. “We need Jesus like we need oxygen,” he says. He also talks about ways that missionaries can keep the lessons they learned alive at home even after returning from the field. Patric shares the key to keeping that spirit alive isn’t about discipline or resolutions - it’s about connecting day by day, and minute by minute with Jesus.



TAKEAWAYS


God uses weak and fallen people to accomplish His purposes


Everybody makes mistakes, and your job is simply to point people to Christ, not be perfect


We can’t go a moment without the saving grace of Jesus Christ, and you can live out the values and spirit of the mission field even at home


A mission trip puts you on the front lines of the world and draws you back to Christ



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Serge Missions video: https://bit.ly/3GoQwMu

Life Changing Missions book: https://amzn.to/42UG5YG


🔗 CONNECT WITH SERGE

Website: https://serge.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sergeglobal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/graceatthefray

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/graceatthefray


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
veteranchristjesustravelchristianspastorevangelismtravelingcharitydisciplinemissionssergetina griffinpatric knaakmissionaires
