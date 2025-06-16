One Father Above All

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/15/2025
Ephesians 4:5-7 One Father of All
Intro: We all have an earthly mother. We have an earthly father. But we have a Father in heaven who is our Father over all. The church is one in Him. All others are also under Him. Angels and birth parents are all under Him. He is the One and the Only God, Creator, Lord, Savior and King!