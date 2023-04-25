Four cops barge into family home over son’s ear piercing

There are overreactions, then there’s this. A family in Arkansas were the target of a police raid on their home involving four officers, and all because of an ear piercing.

45-year-old Jeremy Sherland gave his son an earring which was spotted on the boy at school, but Arkansas forbids ‘body art on a person under 16 years of age, regardless of parental consent,’ which led to the heavy-handed arrest.

The cops kicked in the door of the family home before shoving Sherland against the wall and placing him in handcuffs. Sherland’s son, filming the arrest, is heard protesting that he wanted his ear pierced, but his arguments fall on deaf (unpierced) ears.

Sherland now faces charges of ‘unlicensed body art, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest and obstruction of government operation’. Once again, all this because his son wanted his ear pierced.

Mirrored - RT

