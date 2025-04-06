Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has flown more than 68 tons of humanitarian aid to Myanmar using two aircraft, the agency reported.

Adding:

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is seeing a high number of requests from American companies seeking to return to Russia, both in the energy sector and beyond, according to RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev in an interview with Channel One.

Dmitriev stated that new contacts between Russia and the United States could take place as early as next week.

Adding:

Russia was not included in the list of tariffs imposed by the United States due to the fact that Washington is currently negotiating with it to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, said Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council.

"Obviously, there are negotiations going on with Russia and Ukraine, and I think the president has made a decision not to mix the two. That doesn't mean that Russia will be treated completely differently than any other country." -he said.

Hassett said the issue at hand was saving lives that both sides were losing in the conflict, so bringing up the tariff issue while trying to achieve peace would be counterproductive.