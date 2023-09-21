A hotel in Cherkassy where the foreign mercenaries staying burned by the missile hit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In central Ukraine, a hotel in Cherkassy where foreign mercenaries were staying burned heavily after a loud explosion caused by the missile from Russian Air Force. The night attack caused half of the hotel building housing the military to collapse. Ukrainian Air Force representative Yuriy Ignat said Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched a series of attacks on various targets on Ukrainian territory.
