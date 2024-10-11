UN Pact for the Future plays out the Weather Weapon Script

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1. Hurricane Weather Weapon Trauma of our kids
a. More evidence of weather control
2. Brainwashing and literal prison of schools
3. Empowering kids like Gretta UN Pact for the Future
5g
1. Kill grid
2. Surveillance
3. Mind control