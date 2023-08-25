Europe will cease to be so, given what awaits it

TEACHINGS OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

TO LUZ DE MARIA

AUGUST 21, 2023

Tell them, My daughter, that the elements will scourge humanity in general and that you must prepare yourselves by helping one another. Tell them that having a heart of stone causes you to be conformed to the evil oppressor of the soul, to harden and even to be in great danger of joining the Devil.

Suffering is fast approaching: so many countries will suffer that one country will not be able to help others: it will not be the right moment for them to do so.

Europe, a cradle of great human achievements, will cease to be so, given what awaits it: the seizure of countries and invasion imposed by force. There will come a time when borders will not concern movement from one country to another, but the transfer of prisoners of war. My children will be shocked at what they will experience, at the evil that will emerge from human beings in times of crucial decisions.

COMMENTARY OF LUZ DE MARIA

Brothers and Sisters:



Faced with these Words of my beloved Jesus, human words are superfluous.



My Lord and my God, I believe in You, but increase my faith.

My Mother, Sanctuary of Love, fill me with You so that would not fall into the clutches of my own will, driven mad by worldly things.

Amen.

