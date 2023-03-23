BITCOIN IS RAT POISON FOR BANKSTERS

#MOV









The mission is to survive., unnoticed preferably. Avoid casualties. Every person is needed to rebuild. We are at the gates of civil war promoted by foreign agents. (No Sales, FUCK OFF, Stay Legal)





Each of you are responsible for the Monopoly of Violence within your own families and territories.





According to Weber, the state is that "human community that (successfully) claims the monopoly of the legitimate use of violence within a given territory."





