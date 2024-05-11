BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News May 11, 2024 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
168 views • 12 months ago

May 11, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com



Kiev loses more than 100 soldiers with dozens more surrendering in a new Russian offensive towards Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkov with several settlements falling under Moscow’s advance. At least 10 people have been killed and many more wounded as the IDF continues strikes on Rafah in Southern Gaza. South Africa calls for more measures from the ICJ to restrict the IDF’s offensive in Gaza. That is as another country Libya lends its support to the genocide case against Israel. Israel’s representative shreds the UN Charter in a theatrical protest at the General Assembly, which overwhelmingly passed a resolution to expand Palestine’s rights at the world body.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy