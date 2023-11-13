BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Ivermectin Improves the Immune Response by Acting as an Immunomodulator! -
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
197 views • 11/13/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


What Is Ivermectin? - https://bitly.ws/U9eL

Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bitly.ws/Ur5s

Ivermectin Proven Cancer Treatment - (Science Based) - https://bitly.ws/VxeG

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TFyU

Albendazole + Ivermectin Parasite Protocol - The Ultimate Anti Parasitic Combo - https://bitly.ws/Y47A


The Immunomodulation Benefit in Cancer Reduction Article: https://bitly.ws/329Bk


Immune System Introduction - https://bitly.ws/329Bo

Proteins of the Immune System - https://bitly.ws/329Br

Immune System The Individual Mechanisms - https://bitly.ws/329Bw


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


How Ivermectin Improves the Immune Response by Acting as an Immunomodulator!


Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medication with many other effects, such as immunomodulatory effects, making it very effective for treating an under or overreactive immune system.


In this video, I discuss ivermectin's proven immunomodulatory effects and explain why these effects are essential in treating autoimmune diseases, cancer, and other conditions.


If you want to learn everything mentioned above in depth, watch this video, "How Ivermectin Improves the Immune Response by Acting as an Immunomodulator!" from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
ivermectinivermectin cancerivermectin immunomodulatorivermectin immunomodulator effectshow ivermectin modulates the immune systemhow ivermectin improves the immune response by acting as an immunomodulatorivermectin immune system effectsivermectin over reactive immune systemivermectin under reactive immune systemivermectin auto immune disease treatmentivermectin auto immune diseasehow ivermectin regulates the immune systemivermectin immune system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy