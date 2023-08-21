Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 21, 2023 - How to survive COVID LOCKDOWNS 2.0 - next hysteria wave about to be unleashed

0:00 Intro

3:02 Hurraquake

9:41 Power Grid

11:45 COVID LOCKDOWNS 2.0

29:10 List of Critical Things

52:17 Karen Kingston

1:05:37 Clown World

1:14:06 Interview with Steve Quayle





- Storm hits Southern California and most locals have zero preparedness

- Covid hysteria 2.0 now being pushed by government and media - get ready for more mandates

- Coming soon: Mandatory #masking #vaccines #lockdowns #quarantine and social distancing

- We must RESIST the #tyranny and say NO to the authoritarians

- New research shows covid vaccines shed spike protein to others (self-replicating #bioweapons )

- How to prepare your immune system for the next #plandemic wave

- Emergency medicine items you need that have all been attacked by the media and the FDA

- Karen Kingston re-emerges from "missing persons" status and is SAFE at a hotel in Mexico

- Clown world: White woman says being BLACK is genetics, but being a man or a woman is a CHOICE (huh?)

- Health Ranger attempts Michael Jackson singing impression to see if it's possible (fail?)

- Special report with Steve Quayle: Government waging WAR against We the People





