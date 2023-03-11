And We Know 11.3.2023 RINO’s resign, PAUSE, Pelosi trouble, CT ballot stuff, Assange, Power to PEOPLE. Pray!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
Nov 3, 2023
This entire video is packed full of one win after another. From election stealing exposure, to RINOs departing, to perfect deltas with Pelosi to Trump’s Pause again. It is absolutely amazing. Hold on tight. Here we go.
BLM Fraud Xahra Saleem is jailed for 2-1/2 Years after Stealing Donations that were Meant to Go to “Charities” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64470
LIVE - President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in Houston, Texas - 11/2/23
https://rumble.com/v3sid85-president-donald-j.-trump-delivers-remarks-in-houston-texas-11223.html
Nancy Pelosi got served with third-party subpoena’s to produce documents in a criminal case https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64475
There are jails cells at the bottom of the Capitol Building? https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64476
Representatives Ken Buck and Kay Granger Announce they “Won’t Be Seeking Re-election” on a 6 year Q Delta which says… https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64478
Trump Statement Agenda 47 - No More Welfare for Illegal Aliens https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64479
Trump Statement Agenda 47 - Ending Veteran Homelessness in America https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64481
The Green New Deal is Dissolving Before our Eyes! 🙌https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64483
Trump mentions THE PAUSE!!!!! https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64640
"This whole climate change agenda is driven toward control over our lives." https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/14103
These are the most hectic times ever, stirring up the most emotions since we started Fall of the Cabal. It is clear why Q indicated, "Saving Israel for last.' https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/14102
