The Royal Cure – By Pacsteam





A hard-hitting rock track exposing scandals, corruption, protests, and the rise of global lockdowns. "The Royal Cure – By Pacsteam" is rebellion in sound.





"The Royal Cure – By Pacsteam" is a raw rock track created entirely with Cubase’s own built-in effects and instruments, infused with authentic energy and unfiltered edge. This song dives into the dark underbelly of modern scandals — from Jeffrey Epstein and royal controversies, to corruption cases, leaked emails, and the wave of yellow vest protests erupting worldwide. The track captures the chaos of a system on the brink, where global lockdowns, military emergency laws, and UN-backed indefinite restrictions become the proclaimed "cure" for society’s unrest. It is a rebellious anthem against corruption, control, and the illusion of authority, delivered with sharp riffs, pounding rhythm, and raw vocals recorded with a newly added microphone. A soundtrack for resistance, truth-seekers, and those who refuse to bow to silence.





Website: http://pacsteam.org





---