Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 23-24
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
68 views • 09/25/2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 23-24


▪️On Saturday, the AFU again struck at the port infrastructure of Sevastopol.


Berths in Gollandiya and Sukharnaya bays, where decommissioned ships were based, came under enemy fire


▪️Against this background, enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups again tried to land troops at Tarkhankut Cape.


The Ukrainian boat was discovered by Russian border guards: a shooting battle ensued, and the sabotage-reconnaissance group was forced to retreat.


▪️AFU attacked Kursk twice. One of the drones damaged the roof of the Central District administration building.


In addition, Tetkino and Elizavetovka came under fire. In the latter, an agricultural enterprise received serious damage.


▪️Russian troops have again launched missile strikes on the military infrastructure on Ukraine territory.


The target of one of the attacks was a hospital in Kremenchuk, where AFU members were recovering and rehabilitating.


▪️In Orikhiv sector, fighting continues near Verbove.


AFU use NATO equipment and cluster munitions to attack Russian positions, but they're not taking any active steps yet.


▪️Aviation of the Black Sea Fleet of Russian Navy bombed Snake island.


This area is used by AFU as a base for carrying out attacks on the Crimean Peninsula.


▪️In addition, Russian Aerospace Forces attacked enemy military facilities in Odesa region.


The target of the strikes were the enemy's locations in Bilhorod-Dnistrovs'kyi district and Zatoka.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
