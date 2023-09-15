Microgreens - Grow Nutrient Packed Food, Cash Flow, & Income Streams in 7 Days | Donny Greens #23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Donny Greens is a microgreens farmer and top educator for the microgreens industry. He has grown his business to over $150,000/year and has taught thousands of others how to create a microgreens business from home using his simple and effective strategies
Microgreens: https://www.alexandercorey.com/microgreens
"Growing your own food is the most revolutionary act of rebellion against a system that purposefully disconnects us from Nature, exploits us, and compromises our future.” -DG
To start learning from Donny, check out his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/donnygreens, or if you are ready to start learning how to grow, simply join Donny’s challenge at OneTrayAway.com.
In this episode Alex Corey and Don DiLilo chat about their love of growing, how a microgreens business is the easiest way to ensure year round food, the best way to get into the local farming community to to actually build community, and how to build a thriving microgreens business from scratch (including working with who you want)
More episodes: https://www.alexandercorey.com/podcast
Show notes:
00:01:10 Alex's Microgreen Biz: KC Gardens
00:02:20 How Donny Greens Found Microgreens 0
0:06:00 Start Wherever You Can
00:09:12 What are Microgreens?
00:14:51 From Parent's Basement to 6 Figures
00:20:45 The Gold is in Home Delivery
00:23:18 The Best Starter side hustle
00:24:47 Crop Specifics
00:28:55 The Fundamentals
00:31:37 Water for Microgreens
00:33:30 Always Learning from Mistakes
00:38:07 Donny's Future Experiments
00:40:56 Edible/Medical Flowers
00:43:40 Thriving Students
00:45:00 Giving and Receiving Value
00:47:20 The Draw to Starting an Abundant Food Business and learning Cycles
00:51:48 Kids and Microgreens
00:54:00 What are you waiting for??