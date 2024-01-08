When We Go To Sleep, Silver Cord, Soul Condition and Where My Spirit Body Can Go In The Spirit World During the Sleep State, Spheres, Why We Don’t Want to Go to Sleep and Remember Our Sleep State

Divine Truth - The Narrow Way Subscribe Like 2 Like This Video ( 2 ) Report This Video Download MP3

112 views • •

Full Original: https://youtu.be/rnCyXoPlVl4 20111106 Spirit Life - The Sleep State S1P1

Cut: 04m31s - 14m16s

Website: https://www.divinetruth.com



Keywords spirit body divine love path silver cord reincarnated jesus feel everything i want to heal my soul soul transformation with god feel to heal driven by truth not fear precious child of god gods universal laws spheres and dimensions soul condition and law of attraction dream state vs sleep state afterlife and spirit world i dont want to sleep i want to know everything when we go to sleep afraid to go to sleep