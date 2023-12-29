Redpill: The Hunt For 'Root Causes'

DOJ Threatens Texas For Fixing Border Crisis

* 10K migrants arrested under Gov. Abbott’s border law.

* [Bidan] pretends to care about border, sends cronies Blinken & Mayorkas.

* Now: 8K+ strong caravan barrels toward border.

* Blue state mayors turn on the [p]resident over border.





Red Pill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (28 December 2023)